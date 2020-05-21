Good for Sale
Paul Bunyan with ColorLab

Paul Bunyan with ColorLab ilovepancakes comics halftones affinity procreate photoshop

ColorLab | Comic Color Halftones for Procreate, Photoshop, and Affinity

[NEW] ColorLab Comic Halftone Kit

Paul Bunyan by @brave_the_woods using our new ColorLab Comic Halftone Kit!

These brushes let you mix your own halftone colors in Procreate, Photoshop, and Affinity. The kit also gives you tons of control so you can fine-tune registration errors, ink bleeds, dot size, and more.

Learn more about the pack here:
https://www.retrosupply.co/collections/colorlab-vintage-comic-color-halftones

Posted on May 21, 2020
Analog-inspired tools for digital designers.
