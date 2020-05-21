Paul Bunyan with ColorLab

Trending designs to inspire you
[NEW] ColorLab Comic Halftone Kit
Paul Bunyan by @brave_the_woods using our new ColorLab Comic Halftone Kit!
These brushes let you mix your own halftone colors in Procreate, Photoshop, and Affinity. The kit also gives you tons of control so you can fine-tune registration errors, ink bleeds, dot size, and more.
Learn more about the pack here:
https://www.retrosupply.co/collections/colorlab-vintage-comic-color-halftones