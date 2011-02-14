Chris Silverman

Sunshine

Sunshine black illustration skull bars dark
This is from a poster I'm doing for a friend of mine's play. The plot includes someone trapped in a prison cell with a skull, phonograph records, and a singer who cuts her tongue out. (It's a great script, although a rather dark one.)

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
