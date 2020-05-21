Taryn Esterhuizen

Exploring easier ways to start creating

Sometimes we don't always know where to begin, so we started experimenting with new ways to make the process much easier and more intuitive 🚀

We are aiming to achieve a more user friendly creation experience, that is simple and aids the user in creating from any starting point.


