Wisecraft

All Positive Energy - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
All Positive Energy - Brand Identity Design design grid layout logo design logo negative space identity designer brand branding lettermark typography smart mark shooting star negative space logo logotype designer logomark label design green app branding agency brand identity a letter a day
All Positive Energy - Brand Identity Design design grid layout logo design logo negative space identity designer brand branding lettermark typography smart mark shooting star negative space logo logotype designer logomark label design green app branding agency brand identity a letter a day
Download color palette
  1. all-positive-energy-drib-01.jpg
  2. all-positive-energy-drib2-01.jpg

Here's part of the brand identity we designed for All Positive Energy, a fitness and travel apparel company ✈️

The star on the negative space of the A conveys the positivity on a beautiful way 🌟

Press 💚 if this mark makes you feel positive!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Ec4cef5fb40d260525e170ea5a3f10d4
Rebound of
All Positive Energy - Brand Identity
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like