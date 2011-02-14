Josh Pigford

Required Fields

Throwing around a way to indicate required fields.

The "Required" blocks would be in the faded state until you mouseover the fieldset, at which point all the required fields in just that fieldset would become prominent.

To me asterisks always just look a little silly and I hate the idea of having to have a key to figure out what stuff means in a form (ie. "* = required fields").

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
