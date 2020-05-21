Mental Health Online Therapy App

Dealing with mental health issues is never easy - you're likely to know that. Check out how we visualized an app for finding highly qualified therapists!



👨‍⚕️ What's the main benefit? The app gives the opportunity to manage anxiety, anger, and work stress. Therapists provide both online and offline consultations.

💬 On the left side, you can see the screen where users set preferences to find specialists that perfectly suit their needs and budget expectations. Search results screen is on the right side. Here users check and filter therapists' cards, add tags (to get the most relevant options) and schedule therapy sessions.

❤️ To enhance trust and create a feels-like-home atmosphere, we opted for neutral warm colors with green accents.

Created by Anastasia Martyan



