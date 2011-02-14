iamscotty

Fools For Love

Fools For Love mambo t-shirt fools for love
My first Dribbble. A t-shirt design for Mambo.
Full image here:

http://www.iamscotty.com/blog/?p=282

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
