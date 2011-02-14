Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Ethnic 2011

Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
  • Save
Ethnic 2011 ethnic typography 2011 ornamental decorative number
Download color palette

Decorative type design for an Indonesian investment company's ethnic-themed calendar.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

More by Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

View profile
    • Like