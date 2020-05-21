Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nour Oumousse

S Musical Mark!

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Hire Me
  • Save
S Musical Mark! lettermark monoline string sound music tone s letter abstract monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
S Musical Mark! lettermark monoline string sound music tone s letter abstract monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
S Musical Mark! lettermark monoline string sound music tone s letter abstract monochrome geometric logodesign logo design symbol branding brand icon mark logo
Download color palette
  1. S-Musical-mark.png
  2. S-Musical-mark3.png
  3. S-Musical-mark2.png

S Musical Mark!
an S musical letter mark!

check the full letter marks collection on Behance

Instagram | Twitter
Say Hi!
nour@oumousse.com

Nour Oumousse
Nour Oumousse
Iconist, Illustrator & Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Nour Oumousse

View profile
    • Like