ayu febilayuku

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
DETAILS
the latest style letters are perfect for wall displays, wedding invitations, social media post logos,
advertisements, product packaging, product designs, labels, photography, watermarks, invitations, stationery,
and any project that requires taste handwriting.
This font is only used for demo (demo license)
if you want to use this font for commercial use
please contact email: afistakosongtujuh@gmail.com or go to the following link:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/andikastudio/ref/237851