Zach Forrester

Legacy

Zach Forrester
Zach Forrester
  • Save
Legacy wallpaper mantia mainframe cocoia comnet
Download color palette

Credit where credit is due: Louie Mantia and Sebastiaan de With.

Blog post

3b4adbb04dc87e6890f0d00bc6fbddfe
Rebound of
Legacy
By Zach Forrester
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Zach Forrester
Zach Forrester
Design and Development

More by Zach Forrester

View profile
    • Like