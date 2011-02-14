Alexander Danling

Business Card

Alexander Danling
Alexander Danling
  • Save
Business Card business card blue glyphs speech bubble
Download color palette

Business card proposal for a client of ours. Feeback greatly appreciated.

Full version here: http://cl.ly/0m181D2P1G0W2r47181Q

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Alexander Danling
Alexander Danling

More by Alexander Danling

View profile
    • Like