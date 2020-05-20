Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Izmahsa
Acedesign

Job Finder App

Izmahsa
Acedesign
Izmahsa for Acedesign
Job Finder App application website ux ui black pink minimal illustraion flat figma design jobfinder finder job app
Hey Dribbblers 🔥

Here’s my new shot for “Job Finder” app.
Press "L" on your keyboard for like 😍
Don’t forget to add comment and follow me!

Instagram: Izmahsa
Illustrations by: baharehokhravi ⭐️
I used Afshint2y icons🔥

