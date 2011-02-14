👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Zombies.
This is part of a larger poster featuring one hero character up against hundreds of undead.
See the full shot of the poster on my blog: http://fringefocus.com/2011/design/poster-the-deadline
Or help me get these printed on my Kickstarter Poster Project! https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/fringefocus/fringe-focus-poster-prints (Shameless plug :/)
Anyway, I'm a HUGE fan of The Walking Dead comic books, as well as Max Brooks' work. This definitely is an homage to all the other badass zombie drawings. Trying to get these screen printed on 24" black paper... I really want this in my office now, haha.
GRUUUUHHHHHH!