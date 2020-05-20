ELMA GROUP's brand identity

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Elma group is a tour & travel agency and we were asked to design a whole identity for it, and this the logo. about the concept we used circular shapes to induce the sense of roads and the hypothetical circle is used as a symbol of the earth. we tried to avoid using sharp corners. for reaching the mentioned goal, all the letters are connected
www.honarmandst.com