ELMA GROUP's brand identity

ELMA GROUP's brand identity
Download color palette

Elma group is a tour & travel agency and we were asked to design a whole identity for it, and this the logo. about the concept we used circular shapes to induce the sense of roads and the hypothetical circle is used as a symbol of the earth. we tried to avoid using sharp corners. for reaching the mentioned goal, all the letters are connected
www.honarmandst.com

ELMA GROUP's brand identity
Posted on May 20, 2020
