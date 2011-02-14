Zach Forrester

Legacy

Zach Forrester
Zach Forrester
  • Save
Legacy wallpaper mantia mainframe cocoia comnet
Download color palette

Totally aping your style, but it's just for personal use, so I figure that's cool, right?

Naming all of my computers after Bourne movies/books and custom wallpapers for each.

iPhone = Identity
iPad = Supremacy
27" iMac = Ultimatum
13" MacBook = Legacy

43fda0ccd0c2820cb6f58baaa5f5a3ab
Rebound of
Mantia Mainframe
By Louie Mantia, Jr.
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Zach Forrester
Zach Forrester
Design and Development

More by Zach Forrester

View profile
    • Like