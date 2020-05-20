Wisecraft

Decore Deco - Logo Design

Decore Deco - Logo Design
It was such a pleasure to create the brand identity for Decore Deco, a business that sells 100% Cotton Interior Design Goods such as Art Prints and Woven Blankets.

We aimed for a mark with two D's but also with a relation to cotton by interlacing the letters.

Hit that 🤎button if you like it.

Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Decore Deco - Brand Identity
By Wisecraft
