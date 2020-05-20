philly besa

sugar Me

philly besa
philly besa
Hire Me
  • Save
sugar Me vegan vegan food icecream identity app vector illustration branding
sugar Me vegan vegan food icecream identity app vector illustration branding
Download color palette
  1. sugar me logo.jpg
  2. sugar me promo.jpg

The idea was to create a vegan ice cream brand that is colorful. Packaging that would stand out if advertised and draw the audience to purchase the products.
-
Are you looking for a Logo for your Business/Online Store/website?

You can contact me or mail me.
Available for Freelance project:
philzbesa@gmail.com
-
Portfolio: https://philzbeedesigns.myportfolio.com/sugar-me-vegan-ice-cream-campaign

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2020
philly besa
philly besa
Hey there!
Hire Me

More by philly besa

View profile
    • Like