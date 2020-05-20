The idea was to create a vegan ice cream brand that is colorful. Packaging that would stand out if advertised and draw the audience to purchase the products.

-

Are you looking for a Logo for your Business/Online Store/website?

You can contact me or mail me.

Available for Freelance project:

philzbesa@gmail.com

-

Portfolio: https://philzbeedesigns.myportfolio.com/sugar-me-vegan-ice-cream-campaign