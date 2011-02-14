Jacob Cass

Island Logo

Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Hire Me
  • Save
Island Logo island logo circle
Download color palette

A head nod goes to Duffy & Partners original Bahamas logo of which this logo is based from purposely. The blue dot is where Acklins island is. Still experimenting with colours.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Jacob Cass
Jacob Cass
Build your brand with strategy + design.
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cass

View profile
    • Like