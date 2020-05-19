Rene Bobo

Senior Prom Ad

Senior Prom Ad flyer advertising adobe illustrator graphic design adobe indesign
This is an ad for a prom for older people, with a Chattanooga Choo Choo theme. I wanted it to be fun and show older people living it up.

Posted on May 19, 2020
