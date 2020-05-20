busting out of qurantine once COVID season is over

Trending designs to inspire you
A lot of us are longing to hit the road; to feel the wind in our hair and groove to an Indie song.
It feels as though those days seem to be from another lifetime when we innocently took trips to the mountains, or hiked down winding lanes or lounged on sandy beaches. In retrospect, it feels as though we took those moments too much for granted. Not even in our wildest dreams would we have guessed that something as simple as stepping out of the borders of our home would become a luxury. But yet here we are, chained to the four walls of our home, longing for human touch and the simplest pleasure of being outdoors.
Thank you
