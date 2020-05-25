Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chester Hyunil Cho
Triplebyte

"Tech companies are still hiring" Facebook campaign

Chester Hyunil Cho
Triplebyte
Chester Hyunil Cho for Triplebyte
This is one of the most fun ad projects I had here at Triplebyte. It was a top ad on Facebook in the last few weeks. Its performance (cost per acquiring core users) was pretty impressive; it stood out!

During challenging economic times, the data shows hundreds of companies are still actively hiring engineers on Triplebyte.
