Mass UK Surveillance

Mass UK Surveillance
A poster that I was recently working on to highlight the amount of surveillance the UK is under, this is a small section of an A3 poster, the full design can be viewed here http://twitpic.com/3o7uh1

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
