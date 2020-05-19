How to talk so kids will listen_Video4

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys, hope you have a nice day!
A short video with a few simple parenting tips. The book "How to talk, so children listen, and listen, so children speak.".
More of my works is hidden on Behance, look at this: https://www.behance.net/melisalipa
Bye!