Kapitaal's new site

They said Helvetica, black and white. We gave them Helvetica, black and white.
Kapitaal is an Utrecht based open studio for screen– and etchprint. A hangout for dirty printers and future creative gods. With a proper program, filled with exhibitions, lectures and music, owners Carlien and Ramon create a social place where craftsmanship, design and pop-culture meet.
Scrolling through pages that contain any buttons makes labels switch around. Cause, why not.
Project together with Carlien Peijsel, Ramon Goedvree and Rik Frieling.