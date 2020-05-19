Martijn van de Zuidwind

Kapitaal's new site

Kapitaal's new site simple silkscreen figma blunt lomp helvetica basic interface design webdesign ui
They said Helvetica, black and white. We gave them Helvetica, black and white.

Kapitaal is an Utrecht based open studio for screen– and etchprint. A hangout for dirty printers and future creative gods. With a proper program, filled with exhibitions, lectures and music, owners Carlien and Ramon create a social place where craftsmanship, design and pop-culture meet.

Scrolling through pages that contain any buttons makes labels switch around. Cause, why not.

Project together with Carlien Peijsel, Ramon Goedvree and Rik Frieling.

Posted on May 19, 2020
currently freelancing, teaching & designing for an app team.

