Ayoub Hussain - Brand Identity Design

Ayoub Hussain - Brand Identity Design design identity grid layout logo design logo brand identity logomark logotype designer typography smart mark negative space martial arts logotype design lettermark jiu jitsu identity designer fight club branding brand a letter logo
Back in 2018, we created the brand identity for Ayoub Hussain, a Jiu Jitsu Coach.

After the strategy phase, we decided to create a logo with a subtle message along with colors and shapes reminiscent of martial arts 🥋

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
