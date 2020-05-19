🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Carpet Cleaning Services Flyer Template was designed for house cleaning ads and exclusively corporate and small scale companies. Also, it can be used for various purposes. Click on the preview image to see further details. I hope you like it guys.
Flyer Feature:
Fully layered PSD files
Easy customizable and editable
US Letter + A4 sizes with bleed setting
CMYK colors
300 DPI resolution
Print-ready format