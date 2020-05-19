Learning Together Language App Concept

Currently, I am open to Hire!

Hi Dribbblers!

I have designed a concept for the language learning app in my spare time. The focus is on learning together with friends or anyone who want, so the process gets exciting.

I hope you guys like.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!

Contact me at mailtojaffari@gmail.com

Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook