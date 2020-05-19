Learning Together Language App Concept

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Currently, I am open to Hire!
Hi Dribbblers!
I have designed a concept for the language learning app in my spare time. The focus is on learning together with friends or anyone who want, so the process gets exciting.
I hope you guys like.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact me at mailtojaffari@gmail.com
Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook