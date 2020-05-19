Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mujtaba Jaffari

Learning Together Language App Concept

Mujtaba Jaffari
Mujtaba Jaffari
Learning Together Language App Concept ui ux uxdesign uidesign creative minimalistic red and black together learning app challenge dashboard graph friend japanese flat clean design mobile app concept product design mobile
Currently, I am open to Hire!

Hi Dribbblers!
I have designed a concept for the language learning app in my spare time. The focus is on learning together with friends or anyone who want, so the process gets exciting.
I hope you guys like.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

Mujtaba Jaffari
Mujtaba Jaffari
Product Design, UI/UX, Branding. Open for Hire!
