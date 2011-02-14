Riley Cran

A Call To Typographers!

A Call To Typographers! typography typographer type lettering font lost type
Attention Typographers, Letterers, and Font Makers!

The Lost Type Co-Operative is accepting font submissions, for the release of our Pay-What-You-Want marketplace!

The market will support designers, with 100% of funds going directly to font creators.

If this is something you're interested in participating in, contact as at losttypecoop@gmail.com.

Thanks!

The Lost Type Co-Op
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
