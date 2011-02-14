Tech Republic Footer 2h

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Noticed over the weekend that CBS had finally launched the redesign of TechRepublic I did last year. Started almost a full year ago, actually.
This is a portion of the mega footer I created to satisfy their need to cram an extra 63 things in before at bottom of the page (only showing 29% of them here ; )