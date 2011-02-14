Tech Republic Footer 2h

Mark Bult

Noticed over the weekend that CBS had finally launched the redesign of TechRepublic I did last year. Started almost a full year ago, actually.

This is a portion of the mega footer I created to satisfy their need to cram an extra 63 things in before at bottom of the page (only showing 29% of them here ; )

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
