Wedding Mug

Wedding Mug
My brother lives (and got married in) Missoula, MT, where he has a large garden and even larger St Bernard. The couple asked me to create a fictional brand that combines their two last names and this logo appeared on jars like this one - which they filled with milk and served with homemade cookies on their wedding.

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
