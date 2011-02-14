Breno Bitencourt

Black Widow Logo

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
Hire Me
  • Save
Black Widow Logo hour glasses black widow spider web brand brand identity branding brasil brazil design design studio identidade de marca identidade visual identity logotipo logotype breno bitencourt breno bitencourt visual identity bauru logodesign logodesigner featured logo
Download color palette

Mark study. A hourglass as there is on the black widow; sustained by a spider's web structure. This is another concept for Black Widow.

Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt
10+ years experience 1000+ logos DONE AWARD WINNING DESIGNER
Hire Me

More by Breno Bitencourt

View profile
    • Like