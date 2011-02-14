Joshua Cody

Wordmark Nav

Joshua Cody
Joshua Cody
  • Save
Wordmark Nav ribbon croshatch hoefler text leather white
Download color palette

Finally finding some color to bring into this and getting a little life in it, although worried I'm turning the kitsch a bit high and creating some dissonance between styles. Oh yeah, and 1px left border mismatch will be fixed :)

4db1fee8ea46cd56773161b21284836f
Rebound of
Wordmark, v1,423
By Joshua Cody
View all tags
Posted on Feb 14, 2011
Joshua Cody
Joshua Cody

More by Joshua Cody

View profile
    • Like