Heart Symbol Sketch

Heart Symbol Sketch heart illustration pencil sketch
Working on an illustration of an anatomical heart forced into a heart symbol shape.

Ever wonder where that heart symbol comes from? Wikipedia says it might come from the shape of the seed of a plant used as an herbal contraceptive, or possibly from features of female anatomy, or possibly it was derived from the anatomical heart... though that's a bit hard to see.

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
