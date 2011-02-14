Heart Symbol Sketch

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Working on an illustration of an anatomical heart forced into a heart symbol shape.
Ever wonder where that heart symbol comes from? Wikipedia says it might come from the shape of the seed of a plant used as an herbal contraceptive, or possibly from features of female anatomy, or possibly it was derived from the anatomical heart... though that's a bit hard to see.