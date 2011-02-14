Wil Nichols

Action Pad

Action Pad paper pad todo gtd icon
I've been spending a few min on this for the last few nights. I used a promotional photo for reference; I wanted to see how close I could get the icon to the photo without tracing it. I'll be releasing it eventually.

Posted on Feb 14, 2011
