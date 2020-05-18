Daily UI 005 – Community SaaS

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
Here's a work in progress concept for something that I'm working on. This is just the start and I look forward to iterate a lot until it feels just right.
Have an awesome week 🚀