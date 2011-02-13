Marie Bergeron

No Country for Old Men.

Marie Bergeron
Marie Bergeron
  • Save
No Country for Old Men. movie sketch black white brown texture photoshop
Download color palette

Sorry for the second post...needed to make a few changes on the colors.
Full size here: http://crazzybitch.deviantart.com/#/d39i8ke

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Marie Bergeron
Marie Bergeron

More by Marie Bergeron

View profile
    • Like