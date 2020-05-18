The Royalheat + Extras

Trending designs to inspire you
The Royalheat is a organic display typeface inspired by vintage type with handdrawn feel. Comes with regular, stamp, slanted and slanted stamp styles. Also come with FREE illustrations and editable logo to make better design. This typefaces is perfect for people looking for vintage aesthetic. Suitable for any graphic designs such as branding materials, t-shirt, print, logo, poster, t-shirt, quotes .etc
Please feel free to comment if you have any thoughts or feedback. Or simply send me a PM or email me at ironbirdcreative@gmail.com Thanks for purchasing and have fun!