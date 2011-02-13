Ryan Hudson-Peralta

Where Are You? Social Push Pins

Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
  • Save
Where Are You? Social Push Pins social push pins twitter facebook dribbble forrst designmoo buttons
Download color palette

Been trying to find the time to create some custom push pin buttons based on my Map Pushpin. Still have some work to do, but I wanted to share my progress.

Please offer up some feedback, thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Ryan Hudson-Peralta
Ryan Hudson-Peralta

More by Ryan Hudson-Peralta

View profile
    • Like