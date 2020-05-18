Article Page with 3D Graphics

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Fresh web design is an article webpage with animated 3D details. Dark background, balanced contrast, concise copy, and readable typography make a page easy to scan while the beautiful 3D animation catches users' eye, sets the theme and adds a pinch of emotion to the user experience. Stay tuned to see more!
Also, welcome to check the review of images in web interfaces, learn how to design search interactions, and review some practices on UX design for error screens.
