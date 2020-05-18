Good for Sale
Plastic Foil Overlay Mockups

Plastic Foil Overlay Mockups polymer package paper poster film wrap cellophane polythene texture material pattern crumpled transparent effect overlay foil plastic download psd mockup
  1. gif.gif
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. 4.jpg
  5. 6.jpg
  6. 7.jpg
  7. 8.jpg
  8. 12.jpg

Full presentation on rebrandy.net
Full presentation on Creative Market
Download from Gumroad

Product includes:
• 6 psd with horizontal plastic foil;
• 6 psd with vertical plastic foil;
• 2 textures for wall background;
• 4 craft paper textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);

Editable elements:
• foil color and design;
• foil opacity and density;
• poster color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

bonus.jpg
400 KB
Download
design.jpg
500 KB
Download
background.jpg
400 KB
Download
create.jpg
400 KB
Download
