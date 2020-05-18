Plastic Foil Overlay Mockups

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
• Full presentation on rebrandy.net
• Full presentation on Creative Market
• Download from Gumroad
Product includes:
• 6 psd with horizontal plastic foil;
• 6 psd with vertical plastic foil;
• 2 textures for wall background;
• 4 craft paper textures;
• instructions.txt (with links to video-tutorials);
Editable elements:
• foil color and design;
• foil opacity and density;
• poster color and design;
• highlights;
• shadows;
• background color and design;