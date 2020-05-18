Mario Maruffi

Product design consultant

Just built out a new, temporary, web page with selected work (2009—2020). For my freelance adventure.

Full website, coming soon.

What I do as a product design consultant
I partner with product teams to spot opportunities in unmet user needs, co-create better digital experiences, and scale design capabilities that drive growth.

More: www.maruffi.co

