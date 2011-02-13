Addison

Help help eightbit nes
I'm trying to add some perspective to the generic iPhone icon for @Eightbit. Perhaps it's not possible, but I'm reaching out to designers to see if there is a way to do so. The red space is the dead space that kills the perspective idea.

The left is me settling, the right is what I'd like.

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
