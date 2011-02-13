Porsha Marais

paper-cut forest

Porsha Marais
Porsha Marais
paper-cut forest illustration
being laser cut from 6 A3 sheets - each colour is a different sheet. the final result.

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Porsha Marais
Porsha Marais

