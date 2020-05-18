logo design word mark

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My new logo design-Minimalist Logo-branding. Don,t forget to share your feedback below. A high-quality vector file and ready to print.If you need any Logo design feel free to contact me.I will try to best service for you.
E-mail : kamruzzamansaikat5@gmail.com
ORDER HERE
https://www.fiverr.com/share/W7XBX7
