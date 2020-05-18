Washing Animation | Laundry App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers,
I tried out a small "animated loader" for my new "Conceptual Laundry App".
Support me with your valuable comments/feedback 👍
If you like this shot, Hit Like ❤️
Please do follow me for more shots and instant notifications 👉 https://dribbble.com/vigneshaariyan