Xavier Gallego

Mec & Moc.

Xavier Gallego
Xavier Gallego
  • Save
Mec & Moc. cartoon illustration characters
Download color palette

New characters for a little personal animation, Mec and Moc and the math teacher. What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 13, 2011
Xavier Gallego
Xavier Gallego

More by Xavier Gallego

View profile
    • Like