Rocketr Notebook Privacy Toggle (beta)

The current control toggles between the Open and Private states when clicked on. The whole element is clickable to accommodate for both logic streams (click deactivated state to activate vs. click slider to move it over).

As much as I love this button, I'm coming to terms with the fact that it doesn't work as intended. It looks like a slider but acts like a toggler. :\

The absence of touch gestures is a minor hurdle, but the subtle misalignment with a user's mental model of how a switch like this would work makes it a tough sell.

Will grab our own rebound soon. :)