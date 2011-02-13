Rocketr Notebook Privacy Toggle (beta)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The current control toggles between the Open and Private states when clicked on. The whole element is clickable to accommodate for both logic streams (click deactivated state to activate vs. click slider to move it over).
As much as I love this button, I'm coming to terms with the fact that it doesn't work as intended. It looks like a slider but acts like a toggler. :\
The absence of touch gestures is a minor hurdle, but the subtle misalignment with a user's mental model of how a switch like this would work makes it a tough sell.
Will grab our own rebound soon. :)