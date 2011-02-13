Jet Cooper

Make Web Not War (The Box)

Make Web Not War (The Box) element
One part of a monstrous machine (of Moeed's creation) that pumped out tweets onto a digital display at the Make Web Not War conference in Montreal.

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
