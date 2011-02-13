Menu tray, open state

Anthony Dines

Progress on my site is slow but I'm loving where it's headed at the moment.

After clicking the menu button, the tray slides open and the main navigation buttons animate into position. Gonna have a ton of fun tweaking that animation process.

Posted on Feb 13, 2011
